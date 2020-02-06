PennyMac Mortgage Q4 NII rises 19% Q/Q, 85% Y/Y

PennyMac Mortgage Investment (NYSE:PMT) Q4 net income of $52.4M, or 55 cents per share, beats the average analyst estimate of 54 cents.

Compares with $63.8M, or 71 cents per share in Q3, and from $35.4M, or 55 cents, in Q4 2018.

Q4 net investment income of $155.0M rose from $130.8M in Q3 and $83.9M in Q4 2018.

Book value per common share of $21.37 at Dec. 31, 2019 rose from $21.14 at Sept. 30, 2019.

Q4 conventional correspondent loan production totaled $22.7B in unpaid principal balance, up 22% vs. prior quarter and 125% vs. Q4 2018.

Credit risk transfer deliveries totaled $16.6B, resulting in a firm commitment to purchase $655M CRT securities.

Added $303M of new mortgage servicing rights investments.

