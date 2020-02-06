Canadian antitrust regulator launches probe of major ag companies

Major agriculture companies say they will cooperate with a Canadian antitrust probe prompted by allegations that certain businesses tried to block California-based online farm supply startup Farmers Business Network from operating in western Canada.

The Canadian Competition Bureau said today that an inquiry is underway but did not cite the companies involved; a WSJ report says Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) and BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) are among those under investigation.

The CCB told the federal court it is seeking records and communications from seed, pesticide and wholesaling companies which are alleged to have stopped supplying FBN's newly acquired Canadian business in 2018.