Warner Music files for IPO

Top music label Warner Music Group has filed for an initial public offering of Class A shares.

That comes via Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs.

The shares are set to be sold by certain stockholders. Warner Music is currently a subsidiary of Access Industries, after Len Blavatnik bought the company nine years ago.

After the offering, it will have both Class A and Class B shares.

Along with a number of smaller players, it competes in recorded music largely in a three-company space (combined 67% share), along with Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment (NYSE:SNE). Similarly, in publishing the market is dominated by Warner, Sony/ATV and Universal Music Publishing.