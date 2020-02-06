AssetMark moving third-party mutual fund strategies to lower-cost share classes

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) is switching the third-party mutual fund strategies on its platform to institutional share classes to help financial advisers reduce the total cost of investment for their clients.

AssetMark currently offers several third-party mutual fund investment strategies that use a retail share class, and beginning in May, advisers will have access to the same strategies using the institutional share class, which have lower operating expense ratios.

Revenue impact to AssetMark Financial in 2020 will be ~$7M, which is less than 2% of expected revenue.

Even after giving effect to this change, the company affirms the previously communicated revenue growth expectations for 2020.