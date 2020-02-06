Merger done, ViacomCBS plans bigger streaming service - CNBC

Got streaming? ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA) is planning a new service, CNBC reports - one that will become a superset of its existing CBS All Access offering.

VIAC is up 3.2% after hours.

Plans aren't final, but the new, bigger service might offer not only what's part of CBS All Access, but also (with the merger complete) Viacom assets such as Paramount films and its TV networks (Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, BET and Pluto TV).

It would also come in an ad-free version, along with a premium paid version that would include Showtime.

And while pricing isn't set, the base service cost will likely come in under $10/month, Alex Sherman reports.