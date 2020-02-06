Johnson & Johnson told to pay $750M in New Jersey talc case

A New Jersey jury today ordered Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to pay $750M in punitive damages to four plaintiffs who claimed their use of the company's talc-based products caused a rare cancer.

Citing state law, the judge presiding over the trial said she would reduce the punitive award to $186.5M, or ~5x the $37.3M in compensatory damages awarded by a separate jury in the first phase of the case last year.

J&J said it will appeal the verdicts in both phases of the trial, citing "numerous legal errors that subjected the jury to irrelevant information and prevented them from hearing meaningful evidence."

J&J CEO Alex Gorsky had testified in court vouching for the safety of the company's Baby Powder and another talc-based powder.