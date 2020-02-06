Software/services drive Motorola profit beat

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) topped profit expectations with its Q4 earnings after a healthy increase in software/services revenues and strength in the Americas.

Shares are up 0.6% after hours.

Revenues grew 5% to $2.38B, and backlog rose 6% to a record $11.3B.

But non-GAAP EPS increased by 12% to $2.94.

It caps "another year of record sales, cash flow and backlog," says CEO Greg Brown. "Our momentum, particularly in video security and software & services, positions us well for another strong year."

Sales by segment: Products and Systems Integration, $1.67B (flat); Software and Services, $704M (up 21%).

Operating cash flow was $795M.

For Q1, it expects revenue growth of about 2% Y/Y with EPS at $1.30-$1.35 (light of consensus for $1.36).

For the full year, it sees revenue growth of about 4%, and EPS of $8.65-$8.80 (above expectations for $8.58).

Press release