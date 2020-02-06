Corporate Office Properties bounces 5% as Q4 revenue beats

Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) rises 5.0% in after-hours trading after Q4 total revenue of $157.8M exceeds the consensus estimate of $149.6M.

Compares with $138.5M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 FFO per share of 50 cents matches the average analyst estimate and is unchanged from the year-ago quarter.

Issues guidance of FFO per share of 47 cents-49 cents for Q1 vs. consensus of 50 cents; sees FFO per share of $2.06-$2.10 for FY2020 vs. $2.09 consensus.

Conference call on Feb. 7 at 12:00 PM ET.

