Aurora Cannabis to cut staff, take massive charges

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) -11% after-hours as it outlines a "business transformation plan," issues below-consensus preliminary FQ2 financial results and announces the departure of CEO Terry Booth.

Aurora says it now expects Q2 cannabis revenues of C$62M-C$66M, which would be a sequential decline from C$70.8M and well below the C$78.8M analyst consensus estimate.

The company says it has eliminated ~500 full-time staff positions, or 17%-18% of its workforce.

It plans to record asset impairment charges of C$190M-C$225M and writedowns of C$740M-C$775M when it reports Q2 results, and will cut H2 capex to below C$100M.

Aurora CFO Glen Ibbott says the assets impaired are mostly in South America and Denmark, and the company's core Canadian cannabis assets are not impacted.