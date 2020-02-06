Collegium Pharma buys Nucynta U.S. rights from Assertio in $375M deal

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) +8.3% after-hours on news it agrees to acquire the U.S. rights to the Nucynta franchise from Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) for $375M; ASRT +56.7% .

Collegium calls the deal "financially transformative... We expect the acquisition to improve annual EBITDA and operating cash flows by more than $100M."

The company says the Nucynta franchise, which includes an extended-release and an immediate release formulation of tapentadol, is supported by patents with expires in mid-June 2025, with the potential for a six-month pediatric extension.