Viasat +3% amid swing to profit in Q3

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) is up 3% postmarket following Q3 earnings featuring a swing to GAAP profitability.

Revenues overall grew 6% to $588.2M, while the company recorded GAAP net income of $6.5M vs. a year-ago loss of $10.4M.

Non-GAAP net income rose to $24.7M from $6.9M; EBITDA increased 13% to $122.3M.

"We're building on a differentiated foundation of business fundamentals in our government systems and satellite services segments," says CEO Mark Dankberg. "New contract awards and backlog signal continued momentum, and build confidence in a strong finish to our fiscal year 2020 and on into fiscal year 2021."

Revenues by segment: Satellite Services, $211.7M (up 19%); Commercial Networks, $84.7M (down 33%); Government Systems, $291.8M (up 17%).

Operating profit by segment: Satellite Services, $3.6M (vs. year-ago loss of $10.2M); Commercial Networks, -$46.9M (vs. year-ago loss of $31.2M); Government Systems, $59.1M (up 18%).

