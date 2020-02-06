Manitowoc sees 2020 revenue decline with 'challenging year ahead'

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) -12.8% after-hours following mixed Q4 results, beating earnings estimates but posting a 10% decline in revenues to $463M from $515M in the year-ago, and disappointing revenue guidance for FY 2020.

For the full year, the company says it expects net sales of $1.6B-$1.7B, below the $1.83B total for FY 2019 as well as $1.73B analyst consensus estimate, and sees adjusted EBITDA of $85M-$115M, well below $156.6M amassed in FY 2019.

Q4 orders fell 2% Y/Y to $472M, and full-year orders slumped 13% to $1.64B, both on a currency neutral basis; backlog fell 29% Y/Y to $475M at year-end 2019, primarily in the Americas region, "setting up a more challenging year ahead."