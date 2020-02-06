News Corp. profit beats as revenues dip

News Corp. (NWS, NWSA) topped profit expectations in its fiscal Q2, despite a drop in EBITDA and a broad decline in revenues.

EBITDA did go up in the core news and info services segment, however.

Revenues fell 6% to $2.48B overall.

Meanwhile, total segment EBITDA fell to $355M from $370M, and net income dropped to $103M from $119M the prior year.

Revenue by segment: News and Information Services, $1.24B (down 1%); Subscription Video Services, $501M (down 11%); Book Publishing, $442M (down 11%); Digital Real Estate Services, $294M (down 5%).

EBITDA by segment: News and Information Services, $142M (up 27%); Subscription Video Services, $70M (down 17%); Book Publishing, $63M (down 28%); Digital Real Estate Services, $118M (down 2%).

NWSA is up 0.6% postmarket.

Press release