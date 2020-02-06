GasLog sees slower orders for new LNG carriers

Orders placed at shipyards for new liquefied natural gas carriers likely will slow due to a plateau in technological development, GasLog (GLOG -9.2% ) said today in its earnings conference call.

Advances in propulsion have slowed following the introduction of two-stroke engines and the wide uptake among contracts on the order book, meaning few further developments remain that could support orders, GasLog said, given the high volume on the global order book, which the company estimates at 48 vessels.

GasLog also said firms may be concerned with carbon emissions limits contained within the IMO's 2050 targets that would make LNG unviable as a fuel, noting that LNG vessels' lifetime of as much as 35 years is more than other transportation vessels.

GasLog also said it remains hopeful that it will be awarded the floating storage and regasification unit tender for the planned 4.2M tons/year Alexandroupolis import terminal in Greece.