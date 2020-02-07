Thiam gets the boot at Credit Suisse

Pressure over a widening spying scandal has weighed over Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) for months, denting the bank's reputation and prompting difficult questions about the culture at the top of the firm.

Looking to move past the damaging period, CEO Tidjane Thiam has announced his resignation despite being cleared in an internal probe and receiving the backing of key shareholders.

He'll be replaced by Thomas Gottstein, a 20-year veteran of the bank who leads the Swiss unit. Chairman Urs Rohner also landed the board's "unanimous" backing to complete his term until April 2021.