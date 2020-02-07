Russia backs OPEC+ oil output cuts

Russia supports a recommendation to deepen OPEC+ oil supply curbs amid falling demand for crude as China battles a coronavirus outbreak.

The proposal could lead to a provisional cut in output of 600,000 barrels per day, which is about 0.6% of global supply and would extend current curbs of 1.7M bpd.

It would also pave the way for OPEC to bring forward to February a ministerial policy meeting planned for early March to formalize the decision.

