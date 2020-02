The manufacturing slump continues in Germany as industrial production fell by 3.5% M/M in December, a day after factory orders were shown to have declined at the fastest pace in more than a decade.

That suggests Europe's largest economy may have contracted at the end of 2019.

Germany has already been pummeled by trade tensions, Brexit and climate change regulation engulfing its auto industry, and the latest data will likely dampen budding optimism of a recovery.

DAX -0.3% to 13,535.

ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, HEWG, EWGS, DXGE, DBGR, FGM, FLGR, ZDEU