China delays trade data; S&P cuts growth forecast

Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, China has delayed trade figures for January and said it would combine the data with next month's release.

The epidemic has also led to growth forecasts being cut, with S&P Global Ratings revising its estimation of China's GDP growth for 2020 from 5.7% before the outbreak to 5%.

"Coronavirus will have a larger negative effect on the global economy than the SARS outbreak," added IHS Markit, explaining that China accounted for 4.2% of the global economy in 2003 vs. 16.3% of the world's GDP today.

