Casper ends first day of trade up 13%

After slashing its IPO share price to $12 (from an original range of $17 to $19), Casper (CSPR) climbed 13% yesterday to finish the session at $13.50 (with a market cap of $575M).

The online mattress startup had been valued at $1.1B by private investors last year, but that was before the five-year-old company revealed in January that it lost $67M on $312M in revenue in the first nine months of 2019.

Casper's lower IPO valuation was just a moment in time, added CEO Philip Krim, saying that, "our business is not what investors are used to seeing at this scale."