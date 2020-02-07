Futures dip from all-time highs

Climbing to all-time highs in the previous session on China's decision to halve tariffs on a slew of U.S. products, U.S. stock index futures are down 0.4% , erasing some gains following a four-day winning streak on Wall Street.

The big news today is January's jobs report, which will likely show a net increase of 160,000 jobs and for the unemployment rate to stay flat at 3.5%.

Wage data will also be closely watched for any signs of potential inflation pressures, which could then translate into a fuller response from the Federal Reserve.

Go deeper: For longer-term context, keep an eye on revisions to employment in the 12 months through March 2019, when the trade war with China was in full force.