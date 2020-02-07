Hanesbrands trickles lower after operating profit miss

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) is down slightly after reporting adjusted operating profit of $263M for Q4 to miss the consensus estimate of $268M.

Sales fell 1% to $1.75B during the quarter, while constant-currency organic sales increased slightly.

Looking ahead, the company sees Q1 revenue of $1.466B to $1.496B vs. $1.55B consensus and EPS of $0.23 to $0.26 vs. $0.27 consensus. Full-year EPS of $1.72 to $1.80 is anticipated vs. $1.76 consensus. "We expect to create meaningful shareholder value using our strong balance sheet, stabilized Innerwear profitability, and Champion, International and consumer-directed growth. We view 2020 to be an inflection point for sales, profit and EPS growth rates that accelerate down the P&L," says CEO Gerald Evans.

HBI -0.42% premarket to $14.36.

Previously: Hanesbrands EPS and revenue in-line (Feb. 7)