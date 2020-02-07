Norsk Hydro reports lower Q4 earnings on weak aluminum prices

Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) reported a smaller-than-expected rise in Q4 earnings on lower metal prices and said it expects global aluminum supply to outstrip demand in 2020.

Underlying EBIT rose 5% to NOK560M, primarily reflecting decrease in the realized aluminium & alumina prices, partly offset by increased production in Brazil, lower raw material costs and positive currency effects. Underlying net loss widened to NOK303M from NOK175M.

Q4 revenue declined 8% to NOK35.49B, though maintained its annual dividend of NOK1.25

The company said that it expected global aluminum demand for 2020 to grow between 0% and 2% compared with 2019, however the industry’s global output will likely exceed demand by between 0.5M - 1M tonnes and hence Hydro must continue to slash costs in an effort to boost results.

