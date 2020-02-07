Fidelity National to buy FGL Holdings in diversification play

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) agrees to acquire FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG), known as F&G, for $12.50 per share of common stock, representing an equity value of ~$2.7B.

The acquisition of F&G, a provider of annuity and life insurance products, will diversify FNF's cash and income streams away from title insurance.

The $12.50 per share price is 2.9% higher than F&G's closing price on Thursday. F&G rises 0.7% in premarket trading.

Based on F&G's adjusted earnings for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2019, the transaction is expected to be more than 10% accretive on a pro-forma basis to FNF's 2020 EPS and more than 20% accretive to FNF's 2021 EPS.

Holders of F&G's ordinary shares (other than FNF and its subsidiaries) may elect to receive either $12.50 per share in cash or 0.2558 of a share of FNF common stock for each ordinary share of F&G they own.

FNF already owns 7.9% of F&G's outstanding ordinary shares and all of F&G's series B preferred shares and will acquire the remaining F&G series A preferred with a face value of ~$321M as of Dec. 31, 2019.

FNF will issue ~24M common shares to F&G shareholders.

Including the assumption of F&G's $550M of senior notes due 2025, FNF's pro forma debt to total capital is expected to be approximately 26% at the close of the transaction.

FNF's current dividend and buyback policy will remain unaltered as a result of the proposed transaction.