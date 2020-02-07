Foxconn delays return to Shenzhen facility

Hon Hai/Foxconn (OTCPK:HNHAF,OTCPK:HNHPD) told employees in Shenzhen not to return to work on February 10, the end of the extended Lunar New Year holiday.

A memo obtained by Bloomberg tells employees to "wait for further notice" on a return date.

Foxconn's mainly assembles Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhones in Zhengzhou, but some assembly occurs in Shenzhen, and it serves as the company's Chinese headquarters.

Yesterday, Nikkei Asian Review sources said the coronavirus outbreak was delaying Apple's plan to ramp up AirPods production to meet demand.