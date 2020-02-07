VF Corporation details coronavirus impact

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) says about 60% of its owned and partner stores in China have been temporarily closed due to coronavirus mitigation efforts. The company reports stores currently open have experienced significant declines in retail traffic.

The Asia Pacific region represented 12% of the company's revenue last year, with Mainland China accounting for 6%. "While it is not possible to gauge the impact to our supply chain at this point, approximately 16 percent of VF’s total cost of goods sold is sourced directly from mainland China, of which 7 percent is bound for the US market," notes VF management.

VF plans to provide an update as to the operational and financial impacts of the coronavirus during its FQ4 conference call in May.

VFC -1.26% premarket to $83.02.

Source: Press Release