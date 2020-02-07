Brookfield Asset Management closes $20B infrastructure fund

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) closes its latest flagship global infrastructure fund, Brookfield Infrastructure Fund IV with total equity commitments of $20B, exceeding the original $17B fundraising target.

~75% of the third-party capital came from existing Brookfield investors. Brookfield committed $5B to the fund.

To date, the fund has invested or committed ~$8B, or 40% of its capital, to a range of infrastructure businesses, including the largest short-haul rail operator in North America, natural gas pipelines in North America, data infrastructure businesses in South America, New Zealand, India, and the U.K., and a global portfolio of renewable power assets.

Over the last two years, Brookfield has raised more than $50B across its flagship private fund strategies, including the close of Brookfield Strategic Real Estate Partners III at $15B and Brookfield Capital Partners V, a private equity fund, at $9B.