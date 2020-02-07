Shell pushes to power with plans for first big solar plant

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it plans to build its first utility-scale solar farm, in Australia's Queensland state, part of its global push into power generation.

The 400K-panel, 120 MW solar farm will indirectly supply the company's QGC liquefied natural gas export facility, reducing that project's carbon footprint; work on the project is set to finish in 2021.

The move follows Shell's acquisition last year of Australian industrial electricity retailer ERM Power and a stake in Australian solar developer ESCO Pacific.