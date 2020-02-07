Coronavirus reports hang over cruise line sector

The cruise line sector is on watch as more coronavirus reports circulate.
In Japan, another 41 people aboard a quarantined Diamond Princess ship (brand owned by Carnival Corporation) have tested positive for the coronavirus to bring the total number of people infected people from the cruise to 61. Meanwhile, there are reports of coronavirus testing on a Royal Caribbean cruise line ship docked in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Carnival (NYSE:CCL) is down 0.80% premarket and Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) is off 0.60%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) is idle in the early session.