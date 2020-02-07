Roughed-up telecom bounced yesterday, but JPMorgan sees almost no equity value

Now knowing the details of FCC boss Ajit Pai's C-Band plan, JPMorgan's Philip Cusick downgrades Intelsat (NYSE:I) to Underweight, seeing "little to no" equity value in the shares.

Pai's plan has $9.7B to be split among Intelsat and others, well below Cusick's hope for around $12B. And instead of seeing that money upfront, it will be paid out over time - not great news for the highly-levered Intelsat (though Cusick isn't expecting an imminent bankruptcy).