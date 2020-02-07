Cboe's Q4 results slide on lower market volatility
Feb. 07, 2020
- Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.21 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.13 and declines from $1.23 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 results reflect "lower year-over-year trading volumes industrywide as lower volatility dampened trading, particularly in our suite of proprietary products, which experienced exceptionally strong trading in 2018's fourth quarter," said Chairman, President, and CEO Edward T. Tilly.
- Q4 net revenue of $280.3M exceeds that average analyst estimate of $273.7M and falls 16% from $334M in the year-ago quarter.
- Included in revenue, market data fees of $53.8M increased from $49.7M a year earlier and regulatory fees of $85.2M rose from $73.1M.
- For the quarter, adjusted operating expenses fell to $95.6M from $111.8M.
- 2020 guidance: Boosts adjusted operating expense guidance for the year to $435M-$443M vs. previous guidance of $420M-$428M, reflecting Cboe's recent acquisitions of Hanweck and FT Options.
- Compares with 2019 adjusted operating expenses of $389.3M.
- Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
