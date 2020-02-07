Baird likes drug wholesalers in premarket analyst action

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) initiated with Buy rating and $19 (70% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) initiated with Buy rating and $25 (45% upside) price target at Jefferies.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) initiated with Buy rating and $23 (211% upside) price target at Citigroup.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) initiated with Buy rating and $13 (119% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) initiated with Outperform rating at Cowen and Company.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) upgraded to Outperform with a $112 (21% upside) price target at Baird. Shares up 1% premarket.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) upgraded to Outperform with a $68 (17% upside) price target at Baird. Shares up a fraction premarket.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) upgraded to Outperform with a $197 (24% upside) price target at Baird. Shares up 1% premarket.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB CN) downgraded to Neutral with a C$2 (25% downside risk) price target at Eight Capital. Downgraded to Hold with a C$3.25 price target at Desjardins. Shares (OTC:ACB) down 16% premarket in U.S.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) downgraded to Market Perform with a $275 (9% upside) price target at Cowen. Downgraded to Sector Weight at KeyBanc. Downgraded to Outperform with a $283 price target at Raymond James.