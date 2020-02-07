Neste tops Q4 profit, dividend forecasts

Finland based oil refiner Neste (OTCPK:NTOIF) reports more than doubled Q4 profit to €781M on strong demand for renewable diesel and a one-off boost of €372M gain from the retroactive U.S. Blender’s Tax Credit ("BTC") decision for the years 2018 and 2019.

Q4 revenue increased 11% Y/Y to €4,053M, led by higher sales volumes and a stronger U$ exchange rate.

The company said that the renewable diesel market continued favourable, but feedstock markets tightened during the year; demand for renewable diesel is expected to remain strong in 1Q 2020 due to the growing biofuel mandates in 2020.

Neste proposed a total dividend of €1.02,and said that its €1.4B expansion of renewables production in Singapore was on track.

