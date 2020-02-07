Airbus racks up strong January orders

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) reports its biggest January order totals in at least 15 years, booking net orders for 274 commercial aircraft for its A220, A320 and A350 XWB product lines.

Airbus says it took orders for 296 aircraft before cancellations, including the recently finalized order for 102 planes from Air Lease and 100 jets from Spirit Airlines.

The planemaker also made 31 deliveries for the A220, A320, A330 and A350 XWB ranges.

Industry analysts say Airbus could shoot for record deliveries of at least 900 jets this year as Boeing remains hobbled by the 737 MAX grounding.