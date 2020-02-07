Ocular Therapeutix up 11% premarket on encouraging OTX-TIC data

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) announces positive results from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating a single insertion of OTX-TIC in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The data are being presented at the Glaucoma 360 conference in San Francisco.

Results from the first two fully enrolled cohorts (n=5 and n=4, respectively) showed decreased average intraocular pressure (IOP) values that were sustained through the study period and beyond (18 months in one participant).

No serious adverse events were reported.

OTX-TIC is a bioresorbable implant containing micronized travoprost that is injected into the anterior chamber of the eye, releasing the drug over a four-to-six-month timeframe.