OneWater Marine prices initial public offering

OneWater Marine (ONEW) has priced an initial public offering of 4,615,385 Class A common stock at $12.00 per share.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 692,308 Class A common stock.

Closing date is February 11.

The company expects to receive ~$47.3M of net proceeds or $55M if the underwriters exercise their option, which will be contributed to its subsidiary, One Water Marine Holdings, LLC in exchange for limited liability company units in OneWater LLC.

OneWater LLC intends to use such net proceeds, together with cash on hand and borrowings under its credit facility, to redeem all outstanding preferred units in One Water Assets & Operations, LLC held by certain affiliates of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and The Beekman Group.

