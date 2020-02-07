Post Holdings -4% after earnings miss

Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) breaks lower in early trading after reporting FQ1 revenue, EPS and EBITDA below consensus expectations.

Sales were below analyst marks for the Post Consumer Brands and Refrigerated Retail segments. North American ready-to-eat cereal saw a volume drop of 3.4%, driven by higher promotional activity in the prior year period and customer order patterns in advance of a price increase in the prior year. Egg product sales decreased 19.3% due to losses in branded egg product volume and lower average net selling prices resulting from lower market-based egg prices.

Gross margin arrived in at 32.4% of sales vs. 31.7% consensus and 30.2% a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.8% vs. 21.1% consensus.

Looking ahead, Post Holdings sees 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $1.22B to $1.27B (including the BellRing brands contribution) vs. $1.25B consensus.

Shares of Post Holdings are down 4.13% premarket to $101.00 on volume of 70K.

