Job growth swells in January

January nonfarm payrolls: +225K vs. +160K consensus and +147K previous (revised from +145K).
Unemployment rate: 3.6% vs. 3.5% consensus and 3.5% prior.
10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 4 basis points to 1.60%.
Stocks are still set for opening lower. Nasdaq futures -0.4%, S&P -0.3%, and Dow -0.4%.
Notable gains were in construction (+44K), health care (+36K), and transportation and warehousing (+28K).
Labor force participation rate edges up by 0.2 percentage point to 63.4%, higher than the 63.2% consensus.
Wages pick up: Average hourly earnings rose 0.2% M/M vs. +0.1% consensus and +0.3% prior and 3.1% on Y/Y basis vs. 3.0% consensus and 2.9% in December.
Change in total nonfarm payroll employment for November was revised up by 5K to +261K and for December was revised up by 2K to +147K.
