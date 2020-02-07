Job growth swells in January

January nonfarm payrolls: +225K vs. +160K consensus and +147K previous (revised from +145K).

Unemployment rate: 3.6% vs. 3.5% consensus and 3.5% prior.

10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 4 basis points to 1.60%.

Stocks are still set for opening lower. Nasdaq futures -0.4% , S&P -0.3% , and Dow -0.4% .

Notable gains were in construction (+44K), health care (+36K), and transportation and warehousing (+28K).

Labor force participation rate edges up by 0.2 percentage point to 63.4%, higher than the 63.2% consensus.

Wages pick up: Average hourly earnings rose 0.2% M/M vs. +0.1% consensus and +0.3% prior and 3.1% on Y/Y basis vs. 3.0% consensus and 2.9% in December.

Change in total nonfarm payroll employment for November was revised up by 5K to +261K and for December was revised up by 2K to +147K.