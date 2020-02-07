Wynn Resorts confident on post-virus recovery

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) CEO Matt Maddox stated on the casino company's conference call that the operating expense burn rate during the Macau closings is roughly $2.4M to $2.6M a day. He noted the expense is largely comprised of payroll to Wynn's 12,200 employees in Macau.

Maddox is just like everybody else in not knowing exactly when life in Macau will return to normal, but he is very confident on a strong recovery.

"Tourism was one of the first things that rebound in events like this, because people want to get out and move around and get back to normal. So we do feel good about the long-term aspects of Macau as soon as the virus is completely contained," he stated.

Wynn earnings call transcript

