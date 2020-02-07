AbbVie +4% on Q4 and guidance beat

AbbVie (ABBV) Q4 results:

Revenues: $8,704M (+4.8%); Immunology: $5,166M (+5.0%); Hematologic Oncology: $1,547M (+37.0%); HCV: $632M (-26.7%), (consensus of $668.6M).

Net Income: $2,801M; EPS: $1.88; non-GAAP Net Income: $3,294M (+15.1%); non-GAAP EPS: $2.21 (+16.3%).

Key product sales: Humira: $4,917M vs. consensus $4.85B.

Imbruvica: $1,296M (+28.9%) vs. consensus $1.28B.

Skyrizi: $216M vs. consensus $142.7M

Mavyret: $628M (-23.4%); Venclexta: $251M; Creon: $292M (+11.5%); Lupron: $219M (-7.1%); Synthroid: $204M (-2.2%); Synagis: $261M (-1.4%).

2020 guidance: EPS: $7.66 - 7.76; non-GAAP EPS: $9.61 - 9.71 vs. estimate of $9.48 (range $9.07 to $9.79) Bloomberg Consensus.

Q1 guidance: non-GAAP EPS: $2.28 - 2.30.

AbbVie and Allergan announce agreements to divest Brazikumab and Zenpep; pending Allergan transaction expected to close in Q1.

Shares are up 4% premarket.

Previously: AbbVie EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Feb. 7)