GE upgraded from Sell by longtime bear

Longtime bear John Inch of Gordon Haskett upgrades General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Neutral from Sell with an $11 price target, raised from $7, "in conjunction with the market rally that has boosted the company's associated peer valuations."

GE's businesses are "not particularly inspiring as a whole" but pose less of a risk, as the worst appears to be over for the Power business and Healthcare segment performance "could improve from current anemic levels," Inch writes.

GE's 2020 financial targets "appear to be readily achievable," says Inch, who believes the company can continue to further beat its own expectations in the near-term.

Inch remains subdued on the company's fundamentals, which remain "fraught with risks" including outsized debt, aggressive accounting, weak earnings quality and "a significantly mediocre to moribund portfolio mix."