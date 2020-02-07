Aker Solutions swings to surprise Q4 net loss, expects drop in 2020 revenue

Aker Solutions (OTC:AKRTF) shares tanked ~22% on Oslo Bors after the company warned 2020 revenue was likely to fall by 14% Y/Y, to 2018 levels of NOK25B vs. NOK29B in 2019.

Underlying 2020 EBITDA margin is expected to remain at around 6.5%

The company reported an unexpected swing to Q4 net loss as restructuring & impairment costs weighed and cautioned that amid a competitive market, many contracts are taking longer to be awarded; Aker is currently bidding for contracts worth ~NOK60B and expects some big projects to be awarded over the next six to nine months

Adjusted EBITDA fell to NOK434M from NOK495M

Contract backlog fell to NOK25.4B at the end of 2019, the lowest level since Q1 2018.

Aker also plans to take a NOK50M -NOK100M restructuring charge in Q1 on moving its subsea fabrication from Norway to its two remaining plants in Brazil and Malaysia.

