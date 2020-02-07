Applied DNA Sciences +6% premarket on FQ1 results

Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) fiscal Q1 results: Revenues: $0.6M (-33.3%); Product: $0.2M; Service: $0.4M (-33.3%).

Net loss: ($2.7M) (+15.6%); loss/share: ($1.12) (+73.6%).

On February 5, Applied DNA amended its existing joint development agreement with Takis S.R.L and Evvivax S.R.L. to include pre-clinical development of a potential linear DNA vaccine against 2019-nCoV, the new coronavirus.

The USPTO granted a U.S. patent that covers methods of tagging man-made cellulosic fibers or materials during production and later authenticating the fiber or materials to confirm provenance and/or authenticity.

On January 13, the company announced a licensing agreement with LifeSensors, whereby it will incorporate SUMO-fusion technologies into its linear DNA amplicons designed and produced for therapeutic applications.

Shares are up 6% premarket.

Previously: Applied DNA Sciences EPS beats by $0.12, misses on revenue (Feb. 6)