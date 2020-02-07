Salarius Pharma down 53% premarket after pricing equity offering

Thinly traded nano cap Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) craters 53% premarket on robust volume in reaction to its public offering of ~7.1M Class A Units at $1.15 and ~1.2M Class B Units at $1.15.

Each Class A Unit consists of one common share and one five-year warrant to purchase one common share at $1.15.

Each Class B Unit consists of one share of Series A convertible preferred stock and one five-year warrant to purchase one common share at $1.15.

Underwriters' over-allotments are ~1.3M Class A Units and ~1.3M Class B Units.

Closing date is February 11.

Yesterday's close was $1.99.