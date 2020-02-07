Genpact beat estimates in Q4

Genpact (NYSE:G) reports revenue growth of 13% on a constant currency basis in Q4.

Total BPO revenue increased 14% to $801M and Total IT revenue up 3% to $140M.

Revenue from Global Clients advanced 7% to $811M.

Revenue from GE expanded 61% to $129M.

Adjusted operating margin rate -10 bps to 16.9%.

FY2020 Guidance: Total revenue: $3.89B to $3.95B (+10.5% to +12.5%); Global Client revenue: +12% to +14%; Adjusted income from operations margin: ~16%; Adjusted diluted EPS: $2.24 to $2.28.

