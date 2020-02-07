SB Financial to buy Edon Bancorp for ~$15.5M

SB Financial (NASDAQ:SBFG), parent of State Bank and Trust, agrees to acquire Edon Bancorp, the closely held parent of Edon State Bank, in a cash transaction valued at ~$15.5M.

Edon Bancorp shareholders will get $103.50 in cash for each share of Edon Bancorp, representing ~135% of Edon Bancorp's tangible book value per share as of Dec. 31, 2019.

Sees completing deal in Q2 2020.

When finalized, the merger will give State Bank a presence in Edon, OH, strengthening the State Bank's position in the northwest Ohio region.