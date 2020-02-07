Two top European energy firms reject Chinese force majeure on LNG contracts

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) reportedly has joined Total (NYSE:TOT) in refusing to accept a force majeure notice by China's Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) that would have freed it from its contractual obligations to take delivery of liquefied natural gas shipments.

While Cnooc may cancel delivery of the prompt cargoes, suppliers likely will seek compensation from the Chinese firm, Bloomberg says.

At least five LNG vessels headed to China have been diverted or are idling offshore as the coronavirus constrains the country's ability to take deliveries and cuts demand, according to the report.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) has been forced to delay discharge timings for multiple cargoes because it cannot get enough workers to its Rudong, Dalian and Caofeidian LNG terminals to run them at full capacity, but it has not invoked force majeure.