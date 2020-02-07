Deluxe delivered record FY2019 revenue

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) reports revenue from marketing solutions and other services accounted for 45.9% of revenue in Q4.

Checks accounted for 36.9% and forms and accessories accounted for 17.2%.

Segment revenue: Small business services: $324M (-3%); Financial services: $168.4M (+5.1%); Direct checks: $29.7M (-2.6%).

Adjusted EBITDA declined 2.8% to $130.3M.

Adjusted operating margin rate down 60 bps to 22%.

Q1 Guidance: Revenue: $490M to $505M; Adjusted EBITDA: $85M to $95M; D&A: ~$115M; Tax rate: ~25%; Adjusted EPS: $1.15 to $1.35.

FY2020 Guidance: Revenue: $2B to $2.04B; Adjusted EBITDA: $410M to $435M; D&A: ~$66M; Tax rate: ~25%; Adjusted EPS: $5.50 to $5.95; Capex: ~$70M.

