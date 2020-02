ACB, MYGN among premarket losers

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) -53% after pricing equity offering.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) -31% after pricing equity offering.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) -30% on Q2 earnings.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) -29% on "positive" Fintepla data in Lennox-Gastaut.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) -22% after pricing equity offering.

Myomo (NYSEMKT:MYO) -17% on preliminary Q4 and FY results.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) -15% on Q2 earnings.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) -14% after announcing staff cut and departure of CEO Terry Booth.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) -11% after pricing equity offering.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) -10% after pricing equity offering.

SMART Global Holdings (NASDAQ:SGH) -10% after pricing upsized convertible debt offering.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) -10% on equity offering.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) -9% on Q3 earnings.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) -9% .

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) -8% .

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) -7% on analyst downgrade.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) -7% after pricing equity offering.

Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) -6% after hacking guidance due to coronavirus.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) -6% .

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) -6% after Intercontinental Exchange backs away.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) -5% .

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) -5% on Q4 earnings.