Cameco on the move after Q4 earnings topper

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) +4% pre-market after comfortably beating Q4 earnings and revenue expectations, and issuing an upbeat view of uranium market fundamentals.

Cameco says it delivered 14M lbs. of uranium in Q4, and in FY 2019 it generated $527M in cash from operations.

The company says it more than replaced volumes delivered in 2019, adding 36M lbs. of deliveries to its contract portfolio, resulting in total commitments to sell more than 130M lbs. of U3O8.

"Current prices are putting future supply availability at risk. This is not sustainable," the company says. "The longer the transition takes, the greater the likelihood that the uranium price will go beyond what is required to incent tier-one production to return to the market."