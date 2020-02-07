Taxable FI, equity funds attract most inflows last week: Refinitiv Lipper

For the sixth week in seven, investors were overall net purchasers of fund assets, injecting $3.9B for the week ended Feb. 5, 2020, according to Refinitiv Lipper's weekly FundFlows report.

Fund investors were net purchasers of taxable fixed income funds (+$7.0B), equity funds (+$3.4B), and municipal bond funds (+$1.6B), but net redeemers of money market funds (-$8.1B) this week.

Equity ETFs saw net inflows for the sixth week in seven, pulling in $6.3B for the most recent week, according to Tom Roseen, head of research services at Refinitiv's Lipper.

Of all individual equity ETFs, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) and Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) pulled in the most at $7.4B and $931M, respectively, while SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) saw the biggest outflows at $1.8B and $1.2B, respectively.

For the eighth week in nine, taxable fixed income ETF had net inflows, taking in $2.9B in the most recent week.

In fixed-income ETFs, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) pulled in the most, $740M , followed by iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG), at $666M. On the other end of the spectrum, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) lost $875M and Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) saw $263M of outflows.